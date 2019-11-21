End Child Labour Now

In spite of the fact that Nigeria has ratified and domesticated several United Nations (UN) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions relating to child labour, statistics still indicate that about 43 per cent of Nigerian children, aged between five and 10, are still engaged in labour activities that contravene the relevant statutes.

In August 2003, Nigeria formally adopted three ILO conventions setting a minimum age for the employment of children. Target 8.7 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) calls for elimination of child labour in all its forms by 2025

We are aware that the government, through several of its policies, has made commitment to ending child labour. The government has made some gains with the school feeding programme intended to take more children off the streets. Also, through the almajiri education policy, the government had attempted to reduce the number of out-of-school children, especially those that are deployed to street begging by some unscrupulous characters in the guise of religion.

However, commendable as these efforts are, coupled with the quantum of resources already invested in them to ensure that the Nigerian child is exposed to some level of dignity, the scourge that is child labour and abuse still haunts the country. A number of reasons have been adduced by experts to explain this obvious contradiction, part of which is the absence of continuity and the pervasive corruption in the system which has become endemic, making challenging the effort to satisfactorily rid the nation of child abuse that manifests as child labour.

This newspaper is concerned about this development. In its opinion, there is an urgent need for the government and its agencies to approach this attitude that is mortgaging the future of the Nigerian child with greater vigour. It is becoming inexorable that unless government develops the right political will and doubles its effort to address poverty, which we believe fuels exploitation of children as labourer, Nigeria may not meet the target of eliminating child labour by 2025.

The numbers are also worrisome. Nigeria is still estimated to have about 13 million out-of-school children. A huge number of these children usually end as child labourers. It is, therefore, not surprising that millions of Nigerian children are still in the worst form of child labour. While it is common sight to see children in many Nigerian streets hawking and working as scavengers, there are millions of others working in mines with no hope of coming out of those hazardous activities.

Recently, Nigeria joined the rest of the world in celebrating the Universal Children’s Day. The goal of the day as put forward by the international community is to improve child welfare worldwide, promote and celebrate children’s rights, togetherness and awareness amongst all children. Sadly, we dare say, those noble intentions have always been observed in the breach as activities of the day remain what they are- celebrations that add no meaningful value to the wellbeing of the Nigerian child.

It is from this standpoint that we urge the government to redouble its effort towards providing the basic needs of the Nigerian child as part of ending child labour. These include basic education and quality health services among others. Child labour, in our considered view, is an evil that destroys the health, development and education of many a Nigerian child.

The federal government in 2014 launched a National Policy on Child Labour. Together with that policy, other publications were also launched including National Action Plan for Elimination of Child Labour (2013-2017), List of Hazardous Child Labour in Nigeria, Ogun State Action Plan for Elimination of Child Labour in Nigeria (2014-2017).

We agree with the expert opinion that children should not work in fields, but on dreams. We, from that perspective, suggest that more punitive measures should be put in place to penalize parents or guardians who exploit children by using them as child labourers

Child labour exploits the most vulnerable, disadvantaged and marginalized group in the society. The government ought to make its policies child-centred as part of measures to safeguard the future of the child on whom the nation relies for continuity.

We are worried about the long term effect of child labour. It leads to lower wages and higher unemployment among adults. Children who work and do not go to school will end up in low paid jobs later, and so will their children – and so the vicious cycle of poverty is perpetuated.

It is therefore our call that government must do more to ensure the protection of children. The future of the country lies in the hands of the children. They deserve the best form of care.

