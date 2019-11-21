FG Adopts Fresh Measures To Quash P&ID Contract

The federal government has adopted strategies to set aside the entire Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) liability and possible nullification of the contract.

The attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), unveiled the fresh measures in Abuja, yesterday, when he gave an update on the controversial case.

In a statement issued by his special assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Malami said that under the new initiative “’no lawyers were replaced, but more lawyers with specialised skills are locally and internationally engaged to support the existing capacity and initiate fresh suits with a view to achieving the desired result.”

On his expected desired results, Malami said that “this time around, it is not limited to a challenge on enforcement proceedings, but extended to setting aside the entire liability and probably the nullification of the contract on the basis of which the award was hinged.”

While repudiating the allegation of the replacement of the Nigerian legal team on P&ID legal tussle, the minister said that “our lawyers originally engaged have proven to be versatile, competent and effective and constitute our winning team. They have such capacity which we do not doubt in their ability to deliver.

“There was no change of counsel, but enhanced strategy commonly agreed upon which was targeted at getting overall success,” he added.

Malami had earlier described the PI&D contract as a well-organised scam “consciously, deliberately and intentionally orchestrated by some dubious and well-placed Nigerian government officials at the time with some shrewd foreign collaborators to defraud Nigeria and inflict heavy economic and financial losses on Nigeria and its people.”

He vowed that the federal government would not sell out the interest of the country and Nigerians in order to satisfy some elements who are consciously out to extort the people for self-aggrandisement.

Court Declines Adjournment In Briton’s Trial

Meanwhile, Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has overruled a British national, James Nolan, on his application for adjournment over the inability of his counsel to prepare for his defence.

Instead, Justice Abang ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, to call his first witness.

The EFCC had on October 21, 2019 arraigned Nolan and Adam Quinn (at large), both British nationals, for their alleged complicity in the $9.6 billion judgment debt against Nigeria.

P&ID, an Irish engineering company, had secured the award against Nigeria following the purported non-execution of a 20-year gas and supply processing agreement (GSPA) the company had with the federal government.

The arraignment of the two British nationals came weeks after two P&ID directors were convicted over the deal.

The defendants, both directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution (DNFI) and ICIL Limited, were arraigned on a 16-count charge bordering on money laundering.

Earlier, the EFCC’s counsel had told Justice Abang that since the matter was slated for trial, the anti-graft agency was ready to commence the trial.

The lawyer said that he was in the court with two witnesses.

However, Nolan’s counsel, Paul Erokoro (SAN), told the court that he had briefed the prosecution about the difficulty he faced in preparing for the trial.

He said that Nolan was being held at Kuje Correctional Centre where they were allowed access to him twice a week.

According to him, and on each visit, we were only allowed 15 minutes.

The lawyer attributed this to the fact that there were lots of persons awaiting trial at the correctional centre who all needed to be visited by their counsel and families.

He said that it was disheartening that all of them received their visitors at once without any privacy, besides the time constraint.

“Again, the visitors are supervised by prison officers. So, the time for proper communication is not there,” Erokoro said.

He lamented that the development had made it difficult for him to prepare for the trial as he hinted that his application for bail variation for Nolan was before the court.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

