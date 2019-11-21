Mother Of 6 Dumps Newborn In Soakaway Pit

Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested a 30-year-old woman identified as Risikat Olabintan for throwing her one-day old baby boy into a soakaway pit.

Risikat allegedly committed the offence last Monday at Ishaga Surulere area of Owode-Yewa in the Yewa South local government area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest of Risikat to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital said that her arrest followed a distress call received by members of Ibukun Oluwapo community in Ishaga, who lodged complaint with the police that some children heard the cry of a baby in the soak-away pit while they were playing at the backyard of their compound.

“On receiving the information, the DPO in Owode-Yewa, SP Olabisi Elebute quickly led a team of policemen to the scene where the baby was rescued with the assistance of members of the public”.

PPRO explained that investigation conducted by police later revealed that Risikat, a mother of six children who had secretly given birth to the baby boy as early as 5a.m Monday morning was responsible for the inhuman act.

Upon interrogation, Risikat allegedly confessed to committing the crime, which was the sixth of her children when she discovered that she has no means of properly feeding them all.

The suspect was said to have told the police that her husband and father of all the children had since absconded to an unknown destination without any hope of coming back to the family.

Oyeyemi, however, told journalists that both the baby and the mother have been rescued and taken to the hospital for medical attention, emphasising that the baby was responding positively to treatment.

He also said that the commissioner of Police in the state, Imohimi Edgal has directed that the case be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the State Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation.

