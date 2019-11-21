Oil Prices Stable After Previous Days’ Loss

Oil prices was stable yesterday after falling the past two days, as a surge in U.S. stockpiles reinforced concerns about lacklustre global economic growth amid the trade war between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent to $55.32 a barrel after falling 4.3 per cent during the previous two sessions. Also, Brent crude futures were at $60.93 a barrel, up 2 cents, or 0.03 per cent after it dropped 3.8 per cent during the prior two sessions.

U.S. crude inventories rose 6 million barrels in the week to November 15 to 445.9 million, compared with analysts’ expectations for a increase of 1.5 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.

The increase in inventories in the United States, the world’s biggest oil user, added to concerns about a crude oversupply raised after Reuters reported that Russia, the world’s second-biggest producer, was unlikely to back deepening output cuts when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet on December 5-6 in Vienna.

Russia and other oil producers have agreed with OPEC to cut 1.2 million barrels per day of output through March to bolster prices, a producer group known as OPEC+. “Oil is also feeling heavy after the Russians signalled they are unlikely to agree on deepening oil production cuts at the December OPEC + meeting,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at brokerage OANDA, in a note.

