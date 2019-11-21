Presidency, NASS Differ On N1trn Constituency Projects

Members of the two chambers of the National Assembly have clarified their roles in the controversial constituency projects, which President Muhammadu Buhari declared on Tuesday as poorly executed and without significant impact on ordinary Nigerians.

The lawmakers, who reacted to the presidency’s announcement that after expending N1trillion of constituency projects in 10 years, Nigerians were yet to feel the impact, said that the implementation of the programmes and projects envisioned by them was solely the responsibility of the executive arm of government.

The senators and members of House of Representatives, who spoke on the matter, yesterday, declared that the amount disbursed for the projects was a far cry from the N1 trillion in the records of the executive.

The Senate, which first commented on the matter, explained that constituency projects are handled by the executive arm of government and not the National Assembly.

Senate deputy minority leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, stirred the debate when he drew the Upper Legislative Chamber’s attention to the presidency’s report that N1 trillion had been spent on constituency projects in a decade.

Abaribe, who said that the senators were not worried about Buhari’s comment, demanded that ministers and heads of agencies should be made to account for the money.

He said: “We are not worried by Buhari‘s statement because it was far from the truth. Someone must have written a speech and put errors on it,“ noting that the constituency projects are domiciled with the executive.

According to him, “If he (President Buhari) has not seen anything, he should ask his ministers and the head of agencies to explain.“

The spokesman of the Senate, Godiya Akwashiki, who also commented on the issue, said that the lawmakers were yet to receive any official communication from the president on the matter.

At the Lower House, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, disagreed with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC’s) report that N1trillion had so far been appropriated for the National Assembly constituency projects with little or nothing to show for it.

Gbajabiamila said that his concerns were the unintended consequences of the report, which brought out the information.

He said that the anti-graft agency should have taken advantage of the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act to conduct proper investigation into the actual releases before releasing the disputed report.

He said: “You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know the difference between monies budgeted and monies released.”

Gbajabiamila’s reaction followed a point of order raised by the House minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, based on Order 6 Rules 1, 2, 3 and 4 on matters of privileges.

He noted that a comment was credited to President Buhari that N1 trillion was made available for constituency projects in the past 10 years without any meaningful impact.

The lawmaker explained that the National Assembly doesn’t award contracts and has nothing to do with their execution.

Elumelu said that no more than half of the amount had been released to the National Assembly during the period under review.

Also, the deputy minority leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, stated that it was misinformation to say that N1trillion was released for constituency projects when the National Assembly’s constitutional role is to make laws and not execute projects.

President Buhari has berated members of the National Assembly (NASS), past and present, for their poor management and non-impact on Nigerians of the N1 trillion constituency project funds reportedly allocated to them in the past 10 years.

Citing ICPC’s report, President Buhari told participants at the national summit on ‘‘Diminishing Corruption in the Public Service’’ organised by the commission in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), that ‘‘it is on record that in the past 10 years N1 trillion has been appropriated for constituency projects yet the impact of such huge spending on the lives and welfare of ordinary Nigerians can hardly be seen.

‘‘The first phase report of tracking these projects by ICPC confirms our worst fears that people at the grassroots have not benefited in terms commensurate with the huge sums appropriated for constituency projects since inception.

‘‘I am, therefore, delighted that through the efforts of the ICPC, some contractors are returning to site to execute projects hitherto abandoned and that the project sponsors are being held to account.

‘‘The ICPC has my full support and the support of this administration to hold fully to account contractors, complicit public servants, and project sponsors, who divert funds meant for constituencies or other people-oriented welfare projects of our government or who by other means reduce the quality and value of such projects meant for our people,” he said.

Buhari charged the judiciary to support the creation of Special Crimes Court and the National Assembly to fast-track the passage of the Special Crimes Court Bill., adding that ‘‘the fight against corruption is of course, not only for government and anti-corruption agencies. All arms and tiers of government must develop and implement the anti-corruption measures.

‘‘I invite the legislative and judicial arms of government to embrace and support the creation of Special Crimes Court that Nigerians have been agitating for to handle corruption cases,’’ the president said.

