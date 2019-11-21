Presidential Panel Endorses Magu For Confirmation

The Presidential Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has endorsed the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, for confirmation by the Senate.

Magu, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari during his first term in office, was denied confirmation by the 8th Senate, which gave security reports for its action.

Speaking during a solidarity visit to the EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, the chairman of PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), stated that Magu deserves everything including making him the substantive chairman of the commission.

While passing a vote of confidence on Magu, Sagay said that as far as corruption is concerned, no one has the courage in this country to offer the EFCC chair a bribe, because he or she knows that the result will be a disaster.

According to him, “when something is good, when you see high quality, merit, dedication, and somebody who is courageous in the fight against corruption, I think it is stupid to say you are looking for something outside. This is not a turn-by-turn thing; it is a thing of merit. You must work for it and achieve it.

‘’In our view, the acting chairman deserves everything including his being given a substantive appointment. Truly, one man cannot make a forest, all of you here (members of staff) have contributed immensely to the success of the EFCC, but it takes a good man, a man of quality to bring out the best in any organisation, and that is what he represents, an uncompromising person.

‘’As far as corruption is concerned no one has the courage in this country to offer him a bribe because he or she knows the result will be a disaster. We are solidly behind Magu and the EFCC,” he said.

Sagay also said that he is optimistic this time around the Senate will do the right thing by confirming Magu when his name is presented to the lawmakers.

He remarked that the Senate is determined to make country great and that Magu is working for a better Nigeria, hence there is no reason to reject his confirmation.

Sagay explained that their visit was aimed at expressing support and admiration for the EFCC because “it is a body that has surpassed every other organisation, past and present, in the fight against corruption in the country.

“The EFCC deserves continued support so that it will know it is being appreciated. You cannot pick up a newspaper every day without you reading EFCC’s achievement in terms of charges, forfeiture of assets, convictions among others. The ICPC has done very well too, but there is no question that EFCC has been outstanding,” he stated.

In his response, Magu said that he was excited with the commendation and assured the committee that he and his team would continue to give their best in the fight against corruption. He also thanked the Buhari-led administration for giving him the required support to achieve the success recorded so far.

He said: “I assure you that as far as I am here as the chairman of the commission, I will continue to do the right thing, and we will ensure that the things we do are within the ambit of the law. We are trained to kill corruption.”

NEITI, EFCC Partner To Fight Corruption, Signs MoU

To strengthen the federal government’s war against corruption, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the EFCC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the way forward.

In a statement signed by NEITI’s director of communications, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, he said that the partnership would strengthen the fight against graft in the country.

Orji said that the MoU would focus on identified financial crimes disclosed by NEITI reports in the oil, gas and mining industries, adding that it would also specify how NEITI and the EFFCC would deal with such crimes expeditiously through information and intelligence sharing as well as human capacity mobilisation.

He disclosed that the decisions were reached at a meeting between the executive secretary of NEITI, Waziri Adio and Magu with top management team of the two agencies.

At the meeting, Adio drew the attention of the EFCC to other emerging issues in the implementation of the EITI in Nigeria which would require the support of the commission to implement in the best interest of the country.

Adio listed the issues as beneficial ownership disclosure, contract transparency, commodity trading, and oil theft.

The beneficial ownership disclosure seeks to provide information to the public on the real owners of businesses in Nigeria’s oil, gas and mining industries and requires the support of the EFCC for its implementation. This, he explained, was in view of the strong connection between the disclosure of the beneficial owners of companies and financial crimes such as money laundering, tax evasion, and terrorism financing.

Adio urged Magu to work with NEITI as the agency’s legitimate interest in deepening transparency in these areas is as a result of the strong linkages between corruption in the nation’s extractive sector and the sabotage of the economy.

He commended the EFCC chairman and his team for their hard work, courage and commitment, which have resulted in the achievements so far recorded by the commission in the discharge of its duties.

On his part, Magu described NEITI and the EFCC as key partners in progress. He said that the time to strengthen the partnership between the two agencies had become very urgent.

Magu described the extractive industries as not only the main source of revenue for Nigeria but also the source of corruption and financial crimes.

He revealed that the EFCC had established a special unit to advise the commission on financial crimes arising from NEITI’s reports in the oil, gas and mining sectors for immediate action.

He commended NEITI for what he described as useful and well-researched information and data which the agency had consistently placed in the public domain on process lapses and corruption in the extractive industry.

