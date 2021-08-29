The 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season which ended on Aug. 5 was the best in the history of domestic football in Nigeria, the competition’s organisers said on Friday.

Shehu Dikko, Chairman of NPFL’s organising body League Management Company (LMC), said while the 2020/2021 was challenging it still brought out the best in everybody involved.

Dikko spoke in Abuja during a “Guest Forum” organised by the FCT Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

“The season was innovatively challenging, in spite of the history-breaking feats achieved by the participating clubs. But then, we all know it as a fact that Nigerians always come out top when their backs are against the wall.

“When our backs are against the wall, Nigerians will come out with something spectacular and fantastic,” Dikko said during the session used to review the season with members of the media.

He went on to praise the 20 clubs which participated in the competition, saying it was necessary to do so as they were fundamental to the event.

“They gave everything they could to make sure the season was concluded the way we envisaged it, in spite of the challenges, financial stress and logistic challenges, and all others.

“There were instances when we played three or four games within eight days and the clubs were able to meet up.”

Dikko also had words of praise for the clubs’ players. “They really worked very hard, very well and cooperated with the club officials and management.

“In doing this, we must not forget the referees, other match officials, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the media as well.

“Everybody was absolutely exemplary. They all did quite well as they cooperated with the league body and NFF to make sure the league was run very well.

“The media kept working very hard to bring out the positives, doing what they have to do to make sure the season was a success.”

While giving a breakdown of how the 2020/2021 season which started off on Dec. 27 went, Dikko stated that it was the best in the history of Nigerian football league in terms of statistics.

“Technically, I can say it is the best league that has been played, not just in the NPFL but since we started playing professional football in Nigeria.