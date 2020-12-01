BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The National Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) yesterday declared that the year 2020 was a challenging one for Nigeria’s health sector in particular and others in general.

National President of the Association, Dr. Samuel Adekola, made the assertion in Abuja at the 39th National Conference of Pharmacists held at the International Conference Center in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adekola in his speech at the conference tagged ‘Unity 2020’ described the outgoing year as a very challenging one for Nigeria as the health sector was stretched to its limit in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the year was one of struggle for survival of every Nigerian, saying “it is to our greatest relief that we were able to survive this global ordeal without having to sacrifice more in the process.”

Adekola, however, applauded the roles played by members of ACPN during the COVID-19 lockdown even as he tasked government at all levels to work towards maximising the untapped potentials of community pharmacists in the country.

For his part, the Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire, stressed the need for all health professionals to work towards addressing the fundamental health challenges of the people.

The Minister reiterated the readiness of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to involve ACPN members in its journey to universal health coverage.

Ehanire also acknowledged the pivotal roles being played by the ACPN in primary healthcare delivery.

He appreciated ACPN for its qualitative and efficacious delivery of primary health services in the country.

Ehanire, therefore, assured the conference of the Federal Government’s plan of scaling up primary healthcare centers in the country, to one per political ward.

He equally urged the association to scale up commitment towards ensuring quality services in the primary healthcare and to also enlighten the people on avoidance of abuse of anti-malaria and ant-bacteria drugs.

The highlight of conference was the presentation of awards to some distinguished individuals, who have dedicated themselves to advancing qualitative healthcare service delivery in the country.

Some of the awardees include the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), the former governor of Kano State, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, Senator Sadiq Umar, Senator Matthew Aikagboriodion and late Chief Rufus Folorunso Giwa.

The president of ACPN, Dr. Adekola, was also honoured by the Arewa Youth Forum with the Ahmadu Bello Leadership Award for his contributions towards peace in the country.