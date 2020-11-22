By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos |



UK-based Nigerian born Afro-Pop singer, Dapo Aiyegbusi whose stage name is ‘Daayuur’, has lamented the effect of the second wave of the dreaded coronavirus sweeping through the United Kingdom with causalities being recorded.

The authorities of the United Kingdom, it will be recalled imposed another round of lockdown in the country following fresh outbreak of the virus which had earlier claimed lots of lives.

Speaking about how the pandemic has been an impediment to a lot of activities to include his music career, Daayuur said “Except for the fact that the Bible says we should give thanks in all situation, I am tempted to say there is almost nothing to write home about in 2020, because the COVID -19 pandemic has not really allowed for any serious or meaningful activities to take place.

“As a matter of fact, it has really affected a lot of things and music productions are not exempted, that is why I can say I have also felt the impact.

Speaking further, “Just like me, a lot of artistes had great plans for year 2020, but the situation of things globally didn’t allow such plans to work.

“In my own case, the new wave of the virus which has made another lockdown possible in the United Kingdom, has been a challenge, because one was thinking of utilising the rest of the year. But as it is, a lot has to be on hold.

“However, I hope with the ray of hope on the vaccines, I believe all will soon be well,” he concluded.

The sonorous voiced versatile singer has been giving good account of himself in his trade as a singer, especially in the northern part of England where he’s flying the flag to the admiration of his teeming fans.

Ahead of his upcoming album, he’s released club bangers like ‘She Carry’, ‘Gbe e Lole’ and others.