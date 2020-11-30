BY NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

The Kaduna International Polo tournament is set to gallop off from December 7 to 13, 2020, president of the club, Alhaji Suleiman Abubakar (Walin Keffi) has revealed.

Abubakar made the disclosure during the presentation of new trophies that will feature in this year’s event, saying the event which would be strictly COVID-19 compliance, will be colorful.

He said the traditional sponsor of the tournament, First Bank Nigeria PlC, insistence on ensuring that their 100 year’s record of sponsoring the prestigious Georgian Cup, which features their flagship, and the best polo trophy in Africa is not broken informed the staging of the 2020 edition.

“Our usual traditional sponsors night which is cheques presentation did not hold this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, hence the media briefing to unveil the new trophies.

“The Trobell Cup, which is a high handicap trophy, would be competed for on the last day of the competition in front of all dignitaries.

“On behalf of Chairman Trobell NIgeria Ltd, Alhaji Lawal Garba, we hope that this trophy will enhance the progress of the club and add to the goodwill Kaduna Polo Club has,” he said.

Speaking further, he also unveiled the second trophy, Emir of Zazzau Cup, which is sponsored by the Imani Group.

“His Royal Highness has accepted to be present when the cup will be completed for. Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli is not only a friend of the club, but also a friend to several members of the club. It is also a high goal trophy to be contested on the last day alongside the Trobell and the Georgian Cups,” he stated.

While speaking ahead of the tournament, Kaduna Polo Club captain, Alhaji Babangida Ibrahim said arrangements have been concluded to ensure a successful tournament.

He said a total of four teams have so far registered to compete for the prestigious Georgian Cup.

“Emir of Katsina Cup has four teams, Imani Cup four teams and the El-Amin Cup 10 teams, among others,” he informed.