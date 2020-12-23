By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH,

The 2020 Ogwashi-Uku Carnival, the biggest carnival in Delta state to hold its 10th anniversary carnival on Christmas, 25th December.

The group in a statement jointly signed by Founder/President Anthonia Oguah and Director of Operations Ogwashi-Uku Carnival, Barrister Uche Nwulu, noted that carnival is a decade of consistency, celebration of the Culture and Ogwashi-Uku people.

According to the group, “The 2020 carnival will UNVEIL the famous Okanga dance for warriors as a way to continuously promote and maintain the Cultural heritage of the people of ANIOMA Kingdom in Delta state.

“It will hold at, ANI -NSHI sports field Ogwashi-Uku by 12 noon, ‘All covid compliance must be observed please Wear your nose mask.

“Ogwashi-Uku Carnival Promoting the image of Ogwashi-Uku kingdom through Culture and dance,” the statement added.

They call on Nigerians to come and watch the competition of Okanga dance from all ANIOMA Communities on Ogwashi-Uku carnival day December 25th at Ogwashi-Uku.

