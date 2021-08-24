Team Nigeria were the cynosure of all eyes at Tuesday’s opening ceremony of the paralympics games in Tokyo, Japan.

The team filed out in style in their Green and White uniform providing a beautiful setting for the ceremony that had only a handful of people in attendance owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

Chef De Mission of Team Nigeria, the Acting Director of Planning, Monitoring, and Information in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Peter Nelson who spoke with pressmen at the opening ceremony said the paralympic athletes know what is at stake in Tokyo and the aspirations of Nigerians.

“We are so glad that Team Nigeria to this Paralympics Games know what is at stake. They understand the aspirations of all Nigerians here in Tokyo, Japan. We are looking forward to a memorable outing.

“The athletes are in very high spirit ahead of their respective events. The support and prayers of Nigerians is key and the element of luck cannot be ruled out at this level.

“By God grace medals will start to roll in for Team Nigeria as soon as the different events begin,” the soft spoken Nelson concluded.