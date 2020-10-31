By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja |

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has appointed Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma as the head of the Mobilization Team of Governors for the 2020 general pilgrimage exercise to Israel.

The executive secretary of the NCPC, Rev Yakubu Pam, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during a media parley stressed that the Commission will not compromise the health of pilgrims and will work with the COVID-19 protocol of the Presidential Task Force and that of other countries.

The NCPC helmsman said he is also optimistic that the 2020 General Pilgrimage exercises to Israel, Greece, and Rome will be a hitch-free one.

Pam said the commission planned to introduce a three-day mandatory orientation programme for intending pilgrims before the airlift to afford the intending pilgrims the opportunity to understand the real essence of pilgrimage and spur in them the spirit of patriotism and nationhood.

He also said that the commission had come up with a mechanism to discourage secondment during pilgrimage by introducing stringent screening measures and also ensuring that guarantors are held liable for any pilgrim who absconds while in the Holy Land.

The NCPC scribe stressed that the media would continue to be the commission’s strategic partner in promoting Christian pilgrimage and lifting it far above imagination.

According to him, “As partners in progress, we will ensure that all our pilgrimage activities are adequately covered.”