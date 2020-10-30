The 2020 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League which was postponed due to the #EndSARS protest will kick off Friday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The fixtures for the league will see defending champion in the men’s category, Kano Pillars begin their title defence against former champions Niger United on Matchday 1.

In the women’s category, defending champions, Safety Babes will begin their title defence against Edo Dynamos.

Other selected fixtures on match day 1 include De Defenders battle Safety Shooters and COAS Shooters will aim to shoot down Borno Spiders.

Lagos Seasiders will seek to dim Kada Stars just as new entrants, Delta Force and Confluence Stars will battle it out in the men’s category.

In the women’s category, Defender Babes will play Seasiders Babes, Imo Grasshoppers will take on Kada Queens, while Plateau Peacock battle Desert Queens.

The competition will have 14 matchdays and end on November 10.

Meanwhile, unlike other years when it was in phases, this year’s league will only be in a single-phase , and it will be on a consolidated basis as a result of the remaining timeline for handball in the end of the year.

The HFN decided to extend the number of days from 12 to 14 days to cater for enough rest periods while increasing the total prize monies from N4.5m to N6m.

The winners in both the male and female categories will take home N1.25m, the 1st runner ups will pick N1m while the 2nd runner up (3rd place) will earn N750, 000.

Also, the subsidy for the preparation of each team has been increased from N250, 000 per team to N300, 000 per team.