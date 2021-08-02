Enoch Adegoke emerged the first Nigeria’s athlete since 1996 to reach the Men’s 100m final in the Olympics, but lost the final race to Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs after sustaining a suspected hamstring injury.

After a promising start, Adegoke pulled out in the race to dash the hopes of a first ever medal in the men’s 100m at the Olympics for Nigeria.

He will undergo an MRI scan on Monday to determine severity of injury.

Jacobs, a former long jumper, clocked 9:80 sec to claim the 100m gold ahead of the American sprinter Fred Kerley and Canada’s Andre De Grasse who settled for silver and bronze in 9.84 sec and 9.89s respectively.

Adegoke clocked 10.00s in heat 2 of men’s 100m semifinals to break the 25 years jinx after Davidson Ezinwa who last reached the final at Atlanta 1996.

The Nigerian fastest man shot himself to the semifinal as he ducked inside 10 seconds to become the 11th Nigerian man to do so and the 10th joint fastest in the Nigerian all-time list.

Attention will now shift to the duo of Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume who are in the finals of the 100m hurdles and long jump respectively to give Team Nigeria their first medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.