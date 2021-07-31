Team Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has qualified for the semifinals of the women’s 100m hurdles in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with a dominant race in Heat 3.

She finished with a time of 12.72 (+1.4) seconds ahead of Jamaica’s Yanique Thompson who finished second in 12.74 secs.

Amusan, who is ranked number four in the world in the 100m hurdles, will have her semi-final by O4.45 am on Sunday.

At the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Amusan lost out by a whisker in the hunt for a medal, finishing 4th. Now more experienced, she is primed for a first Olympics medal.