Athens 2004 Olympic 4x400m Bronze medalist, Musa Audu, has backed Athletics Team of Nigeria to win gold medals at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games In Japan.

The track and fields event will come under spotlight on Friday 30th July would see Team Nigeria competing in 14 events.

Audu while speaking to LEADERSHIP sports ahead of the start of the track and field event, expressed confidence that Nigeria’s athletics contingent can win gold medals at the world showpiece.

Audu who also won sliver medal at the 2003 All African games (COJA) hosted in Abuja, said the likes of Ese Brume, Blessing Okagbare and Tobi Amusan are strong contenders for gold medal in Tokyo.

“Absolutely, Nigeria has athletes that will medal in Tokyo Olympics. Ese Brume is a gold medal contender.

“Blessing Okagbare is another one of Nigeria’s medal hopeful, the 100m women’s event is very open.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the founder of MA Athletics Club ”the Mixed relay team are also growing and I have high hopes for them as well, Tobi Amusan is another medal hopeful for Nigeria as well.

Recall, that Nigeria’s first individual gold medal in athletics event was won by Chioma Ajunwa who took the women’s long jump title with a jump of 7.12m on her first leap of the final in 1996 Atlanta Games before the the men’s 4x400m relay team ran second behind the United States of America, but two members of the US gold medal-winning squad were later disqualified for doping offences, and Nigeria was awarded the title in Sydney 2000.