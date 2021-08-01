Ese Brume, African record holder, is through to the final of women’s Long Jump event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Nigeria’s star leapt to a 6.76m distance, 1cm ahead of the automatic qualifying mark, to close her rounds (Group B qualifiers) to the delight of Team Nigeria’s athletes and officials eagerly waiting for Nigeria first medal at the Tokyo Games.

The African Games and Commonwealth Gold medalist first jump measured in at 6.68 (+0.2), ahead of her rival Malaika Mihambo’s 6.64m.

She however lost her lead in her second attempt to Serbia’s Ivana Spanovic, who bounded out to 7.00m.

The final will hold on Tuesday August 3.