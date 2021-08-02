The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has applauded Team Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan for her heroic 4th place finish in the women’s 100m hurdles final at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Amusan early Monday morning could not replicate the form that saw her win both the Heats and her semifinal races, finishing fourth in Monday’s final with a time of 12.60s, thus missing out on the medals on offer.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won gold in 12.37s while Kendra Harrison of the USA came second and Jamaica’s Megan Tapper claimed silver and bronze respectively.

Amusan was the first Nigerian since Gloria Alozie at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games to make it to the final of the Women’s 100m hurdles event.

She has enjoyed a blistering season, maintaining a high level of consistency which has made her one of the firm favourites for a medal in Tokyo but the interruption on her race from Jamaican opponent in Monday’s final denied Nigeria its medal at the Tokyo Games.

The Sports Minister who was at the magnificent Olympic Stadium in Tokyo cheering the Nigerian, described her as one of Nigeria’s greatest competitors in athletics, saying Nigerians celebrate her exploits.

“Tobi Amusan still remains one of Nigeria’s greatest competitors in athletics. She gave a good account of herself. We celebrate her exploits.

“The important thing to note is that many of our top athletes made it and are still making it to the finals in many events particularly here at the Olympics; a competition of huge magnitude where winners are separated in milliseconds.

“This in itself is an achievement and proof that we are in the committee of the best in respect to many sports in the world. This is a new and young generation that will be world beaters anyhow. We still hold hopes for medals in the remaining events we are taking part in,” Dare said.

The 23-year-old Amusan had on Saturday won Heat 3 of the 100m Women’s Hurdles with a time of 12.72 second to qualify for the semifinal before running a faster time to also win her semifinal race on Sunday.