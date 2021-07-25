Nigeria’s D’Tigers will battle Australia in their opening match of the basketball event at the the Satiama Super Arena in Tokyo today.

Both sides had met in Las Vegas on July 14th during the pre-Olympic exhibition games with the Aussies getting past Nigeria 108-69. They also defeated Argentina and the USA, teams Nigeria overcame in their other exhibition matches.

The Boomers are loaded with seven NBA players, including Patty Mills and Joe Ingles who are on their fourth Olympic team, but the same can be said of Nigeria, as they boast of the like of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie and Jahlil Okafor.

Although the Australians are favourite to win the Group, you can’t entirely write off Nigeria as they would have learnt some lessons from the loss to them some days back.

The other group B match will see the Italians face the Germans. It is Italy’s first Olympics since 2004 and Germany’s first since 2008 in the event.

