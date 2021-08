Team Nigeria’s Blessing Oborodudu has advanced to the semifinals in the women’s 68-kg freestyle wrestling event of the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

She beat Elis Manolova of Team Azerbaijan in their quarterfinal’s fight on Monday 13-2 to advance to the metal zone, which automatically earned her a bronze medal.

The 68kg Nigerian wrestler fought-hard to edge out Meerim Zhumanazarova of Team Kyrgyzstani in the first round.

Details shortly…….