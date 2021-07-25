Nigeria’s highest ranked women’s table tennis player Edem Offiong defeated Hungary counterpart Dora Madarasz 4-1 to reach the second round in the women’s singles event at the ongoing 2020 TokyoOlympic Games in Japan.

Offiong dominated the proceedings having won the first three sets with the same score line 11-9 before going down 9-11 in the fourth set.

Offiong secured her second around ticket in the women’s singles with an impressive 11-4 victory in the final set inside the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Meanwhile, Former African champion, Funke Oshonaike fell badly 1-4 to Juan Liu in women’s table tennis.

With the result, Oshonaike has crashed out and will be heading home in the next 48 hours. The American won the first match 11-7.

She went ahead to take the next two sets at 11-3 and 11-4 before Oshonaike won the fourth set at 13-11. She lost the fifth set at 11-4.

Oshonaike has revealed playing at her last Olympics and won’t be going for a record 8th Olympic Games: “Paris 2024? I’m going to be there, but as a spectator,” she told the Olympics channel after her preliminary round loss to USA’s Juan Liu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I never gave up, I’m here today and I’m so happy that I could play because I was not expecting it. I just lost, I’m supposed to be kind of sad, but I’m happy that we can be here at the Olympics. This is the spirit of the Games, you lose or win but we are all Olympians”.

In the same vein, Omotayo Olajide showed flashes of brilliance but eventually succumbed to the impressive performance of Portugal’s Tiago Apolonia in straight games 0-4(7-11,9-11,6-11,5-11) in the men’s singles events.