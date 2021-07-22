Sweden’s women’s football team stunned world champions USA 3-0 at the Tokyo Stadium in their opening match at the Olympic Games.

The USA were unbeaten in 44 games heading into the Olympics.

Striker Stina Blackstenius scored either side of the break, before substitute Lina Hurtig headed in Sweden’s third with 20 minutes to go.

Elsewhere, veteran striker Marta scored twice as Brazil thrashed China 5-0.

Meanwhile, Captain of Zambia’s women football team Barbra Banda made history as she became the first African female footballer to score a hat-trick at the Olympics, in her side’s 10-3 defeat to the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The Tokyo 2020 Group F encounter was the first ever game for both countries in the women’s football event at the Olympics.

The Netherlands also created a new record for the most goals scored in an Olympic football match.