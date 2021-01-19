BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, DAMATURU.

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni commended the students over their performance in the 2020 West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

Governor Buni discloses this at the presentation of a report on ‘Almajiri System of Education and Strategic Plan’ in Damaturu, Yobe state capital.

According to him, ” A total of 12,042 students were registered for WAEC out of which 725 students scored distinctions and credits in all the nine subjects.

He described that, there were 8,042 others who scored credits with passes in Mathematics while 7,008 scored credits with passes in English,’’ he said.

He said over 2,530 students who scored distinctions and credits in five subjects and above including English and Mathematics, the development as unprecedented, It shows that we are on course and the declaration of emergency on education is worthwhile and paying.

Buni further highlighted improvements in Qur’anic education in the state. “A total of 3,838 schools comprising boarding, day and satellite or ‘Ci-Rani Tsangaya’ schools recorded enrolment of 180,371 Almajiri pupils in the state,” he said.

Governor Buni described that, his administration’s commitment to do more in the education sector of the state.

He added that, “I wish to tell you that, the government will continue to work on measures that will consolidate our drive toward salvaging education to fast track meaningful development in the state,’’ Buni emphasized.