Former President of the Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has expressed his readiness to do more for Nigeria and Nigerians in his lifetime.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) disclosed this to journalists at the venue of the 26th edition of the prestigious Zik Prize where he received the 2020 Zik Award in Political Leadership category in Lagos on Sunday.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential aspirant thanked the organisers and the Advisory Board of the Zik Prize for counting him worthy of the African most respected Award and also for sustaining the objectives of the Public Research and Analysis Centre (PPRC) for the past 26 years.

“I am delighted to be singled out from amongst African leaders for this great honour and recognition of my legacies in building the Nigerian State.

“May I say that, I am by this recognition, highly motivated to do even more for my country.

“I specially thank the advisory board of the PPRC and the members of the committee for this 26th edition of the Zik Prize,” Anyim said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recipients of the award in different categories included Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, who were honoured with the Year 2020 Zik Prize in Good Governance while the African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Mele Kyari, received the Year 2020 Zik Prize in Leadership and the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, was honoured for the achievements in Public Service.

Others were Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, Mr U.K. Eke and pioneer MD/CEO, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji, who were also honoured in the Professional Excellence category and former First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, was recognised in the Humanitarian Leadership category.