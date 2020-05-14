Aviation Unions Fault Merger of NAMA, NIMET With NCAA

Three major aviation unions in the country have faulted Stephen Oronsaye Panel Report, warning that the report got it wrong on civil aviation, where it recommended merging of regulatory authority with service provider agencies.

The unions, comprising: Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) have stated that, such step is capable of reversing 17 years of progressive regulatory efforts in the sector.

In an official statement issued yesterday, jointly signed by the ATSSSAN deputy secretary general , Comrade Frances Akinjole; NAAPE deputy general secretary, Comrade Umoh Ofonime and ANAP secretary general, Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu, the group stated that, “we, in the aviation unions, use this medium to caution the Federal Government of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) against approving the recommendation by the Oronsaye Panel for the merger of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET); both aviation services providers with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the apex regulatory authority for civil aviation in Nigeria.

According to the unions, this cautionary pronouncement is been made against the backdrop that the Steve Oronsaye Committee was either ill-advised or did not possess adequate knowledge about Nigeria’s obligation in the area of establishment of a state civil aviation system as prescribed in relevant documents of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), to which Nigeria is a signatory to its Convention (the Chicago Convention 1944) and an active member.

The statement addressed to the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, dated 13th May, 2020, further stated that, “we respectfully wish to remind the Federal Government that about six years ago, the coalition of Aviation Unions wrote to His Excellency Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, protesting the then proposal for the merger of aviation agencies sequel to the same Oronsaye Committee Report. It is worthy of mention that the Unions copied the said letter to the then President of the ICAO Council, Dr. Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliyu, a Nigerian, with a call for the intervention of ICAO on the issue”.

To separate aviation regulators from aviation services providers, the unions pointed out that the ICAO President visited Nigeria and held a meeting with President Goodluck Jonathan wherein he strongly advised the government against the proposed merger. Indeed President Goodluck Jonathan heeded the advice, the reason the proposed merger was dropped.

“It is also important to state here that the effort of ICAO at promoting the autonomy of the civil aviation regulatory authorities worldwide has paid off, as most civil aviation bodies today have gained regulatory, operational and financial autonomy. This has significantly enhanced their safety oversight capability which has translated to improved flight safety as evidenced by the huge decline in global air accident statistics”.

Another reason why the government should not uphold the recommendation of merger of NAMA, NIMET and NCAA, the unions said, is that, “whereas the first two are; air navigation services provider (ANSP) which includes provision of over-flight services to international flights crossing Nigeria Airspace, and aero meteorological services provider respectively, the NCAA is the industry regulatory agency. Therefore, merging them will put the “merged entity” in a position of conflict of interest i.e. a situation whereby a service provider will now regulate itself – a very serious and challenging phenomena that, in the long run, will result in complacency, corruption and inefficiency in service delivery”.

It further stated that if the intention of the Oronsaye Committee is to reduce the cost of governance or to eliminate duplication of functions in the three entities penned through its recommendation for merger, then the committee got it absolutely wrong because NCAA stands alone as a regulator with clearly defined responsibilities enabled by its establishment Act (civil Aviation Act 2006), that is, to regulate civil aviation and air navigation in Nigeria.