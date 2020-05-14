Farmers Are Essential Workers, SGF Tells Govs, Security Agencies

Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha has reminded governors, local government authorities and security agencies that farmers are essential workers.

He stated this during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid -19 in Abuja.

The SGF who is also the chairman of the PTF, recalled that when the new measures were rolled out and published, they ensured that certain economic activities pertaining to food production and distribution were exempted.

He said “this , for the avoidance of doubts includes farming activities. We recognize the fact that we are in the planting season and the nation cannot afford to prevent our hardworking farmers from going to their farms.

“We therefore use this medium to reemphasize that farmers fall within the list of exemptions and urge State Governors, Local Government Authorities and security agencies to please allow them to carry out their activities. Our food security is critical to our national security.

In the past two days, the SGF said the PTF has briefed the topmost decision-making bodies of the country on progress, challenges and planned course of action.

According to him, the objective was to seek further guidance and fresh ideas to improve the fight against COVID-19 adding that the briefing was robust and very helpful in bringing renewed cohesion into the efforts of government.

The SGF further explained that the statistics on COVID 19 have continued to come out daily and the indications are that their testing strategy is yielding results .

“The PTF wishes to congratulate all our frontline health workers that have collectively nursed back to health, a total of 1,071 Nigerians already discharged from the various isolation treatment centres.

“These health workers have put in all, even beyond the call of duty, to save lives. We also congratulate all those that have been discharged and urge them to come out and tell their stories.

While emphasizing that that COVID-19 is real, he said “that it is deadly and that prevention is better than cure. There is no better convincing and compelling evidence of the reality of the dangers than your experience.

He also added that the PTF reported the progress made with the evacuation of some Nigerians from the UAE, UK & USA.

According to him “We also informed you about the mandatory quarantine protocol. Nigerians have in recent days been served with different audio-visual clips by some of these returnees.

“The PTF is saddened by the conduct of some of the returnees who fail to adhere to the conditions attached to their quarantine.

The SGF urged them to obey the rules in the facilities and also urge their friends and relations to recognize the contagious nature of the disease by desisting from visiting them.

He said complying is in the interest of the visiting relation and in the overall public interest.

Mustapha said the PTF welcomes the resolution of the Nigeria Governors Forum to take steps to ramp up testing and provide the prescribed minimum number of bed spaces in their isolation/treatment centres.

He assured the States that the NCDC will continue to provide technical support and standardization guidelines adding that It will also continue to firmly pursue its surveillance activities nationwide.

He urged the States to recognize the essence of a strong partnership and always allow overarching public interest to prevail.

The SGF also clarified that Nigeria did not ask Madagascar for any herbal solution, saying it was a gift.

He said they decided to airlift quantities meant for African countries and the one for West Africa was taken to Guinea Bissau .

He also advised local scientist to stop sending their Covid -19 cure to the PTF saying it should be sent to the relevant government agencies for validation.

“The impression out there was that we have abandoned home grown solution. It was taken in the spirt of African love and that does not downplay what we asked our own researchers to do .The protocol is to submit your solution to the approval authority to go through validation process . Stop sending your drugs to the task force, we will not take over the duties of agencies who have the primary responsibility of doing that ,” he said .