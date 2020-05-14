Lagos Discharges 13 More Coronavirus Patients

Lagos State Government has said it has discharged additional 13 coronavirus patients from its infectious disease facilities.

The state’s Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this while giving update on management of COVID-19 cases in the state said they were discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

He said, ‘’Today, 13 more COVID19Lagos patients; 11 males and two females, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Yaba and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

‘’The patients, four from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and nine from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

‘’With this, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 541.’’