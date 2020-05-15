COVID – 19: lmo Set To Test 1000 Daily, Says Okpara

The Managing Director, Everight Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Evarist Okpara has revealed that the centre has the capacity to text 1,000 blood samples daily.

Recall that Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on her official tweeter handle had announced Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services as one of the 24 NCDC certified laboratory network for test of Covid – 19.

Flagging off Covid -19 testing centre in Imo state , the governor, Hope Uzodinma commended NCDC for the certification of Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services among other test centers for Covid – 19.

Gov. Uzodinma who came with his deputy Prof. Placid Njoku described the certification as a great feat, especially as it is a private sector initiative. He commended the founder and the Managing Director of the center, Everest Okpara and his staff for the vision.

He commended the Management of Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services for their professionalism and requisite technical knowledge to man state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment.

His words: “I am happy that Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services has been certified by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC). I commend the Managing Director, Everest Okpara, the work force local and foreign. I charge them to do more to battle the monster to ensure that Imo is prevented from the scourge.

“This shows that Imo is more than prepared for the battle against the monster called Covid – 19. This feat has really strengthened our preparedness. It has increased our testing capacity and will cut the cost of logistics and the risk of travelling to far distances for test.

“I thank NCDC for working with us and the Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services to ensure that we got it right and finally certified this place as a center.”

Dr. Okwu Sebastian, State Coordinator, World Health Organisation, Imo State, reacting to the development, stated: “I am impressed with the facilities and equipment in Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services. The environment and safety measures are commendable.

“I am particularly happy that this is borne out of public-private sector partnership. This is encouraging.

“While today’s event has strengthened the State standing to battle Covid-19 in the area of testing, which is the primary aspect of controlling the pandemic we must uphold the hygiene processes to stay safe and not get infected. Wash your hands regularly with soap or use alcohol base hand sanitizer. Do not touch your face, especially when they are not clean. Maintain social distancing and use your facial mask to ensure that you contain your droplets to avoid infecting others. If you are sick, please stay home and if you discover you have symptoms, call the delegates numbers given by NCDC.”

The Managing Director of Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services Limited, Okpara thanked the Governor for identifying and working with the establishment to achieve the day’s success with a view to partnering to ensure that Imo people are protected against Covid – 19 pandemic.

He also thanked NCDC team led by Dr. Nnemeka Ndodofor working round the clock with Everight and all the examinations before the certification, encouraging them in them to continue the patriotic service for the fatherland.

He also commended the team from the World Health Organisation led by the State Coordinator, Dr. Okwu Sebastian for their present and inputs.

Speaking to newsmen about Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services Limited, the founder and the Managing Director, Everest Okpara stated: “Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services Limited was established in 2005 in Lagos State. We came back home in 2013 to contribute towards having a healthy people.

“The idea of serving up center Molecular Science and Genetic studies was born out of vision. Secondly, we have had to send some special tests abroad and it was a whole lot of cost. In 2016, we started putting the facilities in place. And to the glory of God, we commissioned it in 2019 with both Nigerian professionals and expatriates. The joy of it is that we have been able to expose our medical students to this special area.”