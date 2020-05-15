COVID-19: NCFRMI Distributes Food Items To IDPs In Kogi

By Blessing Bature

The fight to end COVID-19 in Nigeria received a boost through the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) which distribute food items to IDPs in Kogi state.

Speaking during the event, the Honourable Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Sen. Basheer Mohammed said the commodities distributed to the IDPs was in line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, who charged all government agencies in the humanitarian ecosystem to intensify support to vulnerable populations in these difficult times.

Mohammed said that the commission is given the responsibility to provides durable solutions to all refugees, returnees/deportees, asylum seekers, Stateless persons, migrants and Internally Displaced Persons with the 36 States and the Federal Capitol Territory.

He added that the Commission is aware of the crises that have rocked Kogi State and the unfortunate yet seasonal rise in displaced persons due to heavy rains and rising water levels in the nearby River Niger.

While commiserating with the executive governor of Kogi state, Governor Yahaya Bello for the lives lost as a result of seasonal flooding which the state is inevitably affected.

He assured collaborative and strategic efforts with other stakeholders to ensure more sustainable solutions are implemented in camps and in flood prone areas within the State so displaced persons in Kogi can live lives of dignity and have accesses to basic amenities.

“Our records indicate that Kogi State has 118,199 IDPs spread across various areas, namely within Kotokarfe and Abejukolo IDP camps as well as Bassa, Igalamela, and Ibaja where we will distribute commodities later today.

We intend to distribute bags of 50kg stone free rice, bags of 100kg beans, grinded maize, millet, red oil, salt, tomato paste and maggi. As well as non-food items such as mats, blankets, detergents, bathing soap, slippers, buckets, Vaseline, branded ceramic plates, cups, spoons, cooking pots and branded energy saving stoves and we will also hand over basic drugs and medical items to the State for the benefit of our IDPs”

He commended the governor for his leadership ingenuity and looked forward to frequent discussions with him as they strategize on how best to resettle and reintegrate the displaced within Kogi as top priority.