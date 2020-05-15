Disquiet In Ekiti As Corpse Of 7-year-old Twin Is Found In Co-Tenant’s Car

BY ALO ABIOLA

There is uneasiness in Ekiti over the lifeless body of a 7-year -old female twin, identified as Olagoke Morire, which was found in a car belonging to her parents’ co-tenant.

The incident has caused pandemonium occurred in Olujoda area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

Morire and her twin sister, Olagoke Mokore it was gathered, were with their cousin in their apartment before they went out to buy biscuits.

Mrs Kehinde Ajayi, who is the deceased’s mother said her daughter got missing around 1:15pm after Mokore left her in the compound to pick her money she forgot in the room.

Morire’s twin sister and their neighbours, according to Mrs Ajayi raised the alarm when they could not find her which prompted them to conduct a search for the boy around the compound, which proved abortive until 8pm when her corpse was found inside a co-tenant’s vehicle that was parked within their compound.

“When we woke up in the morning I took care of my children as usual. They are twins. I gave them money to buy biscuits and left them in the house with my cousin.

“Suddenly, I received a distress call from one of my neighbours around 3pm that Morire was missing and that they have searched everywhere but they could find her. I quickly left what I was doing and rushed home. We searched everywhere to look for her yet we didn’t find her.

‘’We reported the incident to Ologede Police Division and we were told to wait for 24hrs before they could take any action.

“It was later around 8pm that someone discovered her corpse inside a vehicle parked in our compound with her body peeled off”, she added.

The Ekiti State Police Public Relation Officer, Sunday Abutu who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate.

“It was true that a young girl was declared missing and the parents reported the incident in our division at Ologede. So, all efforts to recover the little girl turned out unsuccessful until 8pm. She was found lifeless in one of the car parked within their compound”.

Abutu said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital’s morgue in Ado-Ekiti, adding that autopsy would be conducted to unravel the cause of her death.