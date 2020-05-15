Gov Fintiri Flags Off Construction Of Rural Roads

By Hussaini Hammangabdo

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on Friday flagged off construction and rehabilitation of 16 km Marraba Dumne- Hombo rural road as well as 25km Baza-Zaa road project in Song and Michika LGAs of Adamawa state.

The projects awarded to Hydro Source and Resources Limited and Gongola Group Construction Limited are in addition to the existing 281, 81 and 65 kms roads earlier awarded by the government under the Rural Access and Mobility Project RAMP 11.

Speaking during the event at Marraba Dumne in Song local government, Governor Umaru Fintiri explained that the projects were awarded to provide access to many rural communities in Adamawa and ease transportation of farm produce within and outside the state for improved economy.

He added that rural areas remain the primary concern of his administration and therefore he will do all he can to ensure robust development and improve livelihood to enable people at the grassroot contribute their quota to the state and national development.

The Governor represented by the Commissioner of Rural Infrastructure and Community Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Pirambe declared that his administration has made it a clear priority to restore agriculture in the state as it is surest way to alleviate poverty and bring development.

He stressed that the present administration will work closely with assisting partners like RAMP two for the rapid development of the state and announced that the construction of river crossing road from Hombo to Dumne is over sixty five percent completion.

The Governor urged the contractors handling the projects to ensure quality and timely delivery of the work in addition he acknowledged with appreciation the contribution of donor agencies which have complement that of the state government in providing good governance to the people of Adamawa.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary Ministry for Rural Infrastructure and Community Development, Engineer Muhammad Hau Muktar, who is the Chairman State Project Monitoring Committee said the completion of the roads will add value to agriculture in the state.

In his remark, the Chairman Song local government, Alhaji Gidado Abdulsalam said the Mararraba-Dumne-Hombo road project when completed will ease transportation difficulties hitherto experienced by people of the area during the raining season and thanked Governor Umaru Fintiri for giving adequate attention to the local government.

The Chairman Gongola Group Construction Limited, Mr Adamu Gongola who spoke on behalf of two contractors assured of quality work.