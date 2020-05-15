I’m Gunning For Governorship, Not Deputy – Ondo PDP Aspirant

Mr Banji Okunomo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ondo State, says his ultimate aim is to become governor of the state rather than deputy governor.

Okunomo, a former PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, stated this while speaking with journalists in Okitipupa on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aspirant was reacting to insinuations that he would, at the end of the day, settle for the position of deputy governor.

Okunomo, also a former Chairman of Ilaje Local Government council, said that he had worked more than any other aspirant to guarantee his success at the party’s primaries and the governorship election scheduled for Oct. 10.

“Let no one, therefore, live under the illusion that I will trade my ambition for any other post, as I am in the race to become the governor of Ondo State, and not deputy governor,” he said.

He added that through his efforts, he had gained the support of delegates for the yet-to-be fixed primaries of the party.

”I have personally visited all the 18 local government areas in the state to meet with PDP stakeholders and seek their support ahead of the primaries.

”I have put in a lot of resources, time and energy to guarantee my success at the PDP primaries and the real governorship election.

“I am eminently qualified to become the governor of Ondo state by virtue of my academic qualifications, age, vibrancy and political experience.

“My acceptability and popularity transcend the PDP and my supporters are already banking on me to take the state to the next level,” he said.

NAN reports that the PDP in Ilaje council area had, in the one last week, embroiled in crisis over the adoption of Okunomo as the consensus aspirant by the council and ward executives in the area.

NAN also reports that other aspirants, such as Chief Olusola Ebiseni, Prince John Ola-Mafo and Chief Godday Erewa, had kicked against Okunomo’s endorsement, saying it was not in line with the party’s guidelines. (NAN)