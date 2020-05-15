JUST IN: Aviation Agencies To Relocate Headquarters To Abuja

From now till June 17th this year, all aviation agencies are expected to relocate its corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

This is following a directive by the Federal Ministry of Aviation which had on May 4th directed all agencies and parastatals under its watch to relocate their corporate headquarters to Abuja in the next 45 days.

With this directive, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) are expected to relocate to Abuja on or before June 17th this year.

In a letter dated 4th May 2020 from the Ministry FMA/PMD/7061/T/4 signed on behalf of the Minister of Aviation by the director, Human Resource Management Muhammad Shehu this re-enacted directive is hinged on the premise of the current global economic situation and reducing cost of governance

The letter titled: Relocation of Aviation Agencies to Abuja read: “ I am directed to remind you of a Presidential directive issued in 2012 requesting all the agencies under the Ministry of Aviation to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory ( Abuja ) for efficient and effective coordination and enhanced service delivery and note that eight (8) years after the directive, the agencies are yet to comply.

“Accordingly, considering the current situation and the economic impact worldwide as well as the need to reduce the cost of governance and manage scarce resources in a sustainable way, it has become imperative and further to the honorable Minister’s directive (Copy attached) to request that you facilitate and complete the relocation of your corporate headquarters within the next forty five (45) days in line with this earlier directive.