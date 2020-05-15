Unity Bank Resumes Forex Sales To Customers

Business
By BY KEHINDE SALLAH, Lagos
Unity Bank Plc said it has received a supply of foreign exchange (forex) from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to adequately meet eligible demands from its customers.

A statement by the head, External Communications & Media Relations, Unity Bank, Jonah Nwokpoku said following the resumption of sale of forex my the apex bank to large, small and medium enterprises, education and health purposes, the bank is adequately prepared to meet its customers forex needs.

“We, therefore, wish to assure our customers that there is sufficient forex provision to meet legitimate needs. Customers are encouraged to come forward with their respective demands,” the spokesman of Unity Bank stated.

