CJN Orders Speedy Trial Of Criminal Cases

By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has ordered the Chief Judges of the judiciaries of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to take urgent steps towards ensuring speedy trial in criminal cases and prison decongestion.

He urged them to, for instance, “consider conditional or unconditional release of Awaiting Trial Persons who have spent six years or more in custody.”

The CJN, in his capacity as the chairman of the National Judicial Council, gave this directive in a memo with reference number, NJC/CIR/HOC/II/662, and dated May 15, 2020.

The CJN said his directive was in line with the call by the United Nations on countries of the world “to consciously reduce the population of prison inmates since physical distancing and self-isolation in such conditions are practically impossible” during the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed worry over the overwhelming proportion of awaiting trial inmates in the various prisons across the country. He noted that of the 74,127 persons held in the prisons, 52,226 of them were awaiting trial.

He stated, “From available records, the inmates’ population at various custodial centres across the country presently stands at about 74,127 out of which 52,226 are Awaiting Trial Persons.

“Most of these custodial centres are presently housing inmates beyond their capacities and the overcrowded facilities pose a potent threat to the health of the inmates and the public in general in view of the present circumstances, hence the need for urgent steps to bring the situation under control.”