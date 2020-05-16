COVID-19: Adamawa Govt Lauds NEDC For Donating 3 Ambulances

By Hussaini Hammangabdo

Adamawa state government has lauded the North East Development Commission (NEDC), for donating three ambulances in the fight against COVID-19

Comrade Umar Garba-Pella, Commissioner for Information and Strategy made this known during interaction with newsmen in Yola.

Pella said, the intervention count not have come at a better time than now, while urging people to embrace preventive protocol against COVID-19

Earlier, Yerima Gashiye, Director Internal Audit, handed over the ambulances in Yola, alongside medical equipment and foodstuff palliative.

Gashiye who represented Gen Paul Tarfa MD of the commission, said one of the ambulance and a transformer would be handed to Garkida General Hospital to boost health care delivery, devastated by insurgents attacks.

“The NEDC donated 32 pieces of infrared thermometer, 1700 cartoons of macaroni, 10,000 bags of 25kg of rice, 900 bags of maize flour, 500 packet of face mask.

“Others are 400 pieces of gloves, 9,000 gallons of vegetable oil, 3000 tomato paste, 18,000 packet of Maggi seasoning cube 17,000 cartoons of spaghetti and 300 bags of salt.”

Earlier, the commission had donated 1000 PPE, 2 ventilators and special multi parameter monitors to the state government.

Crowther Seth, the state Deputy Governor, while receiving the items lauded federal government support to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

Seth assured of transparency in the distribution adding, the 21 LGAs had so far benefited from the state government palliatives to ameliorate the suffering of the effect of COVID19 on the people.