Edo 2020: Esan Youth Root For Ogiemwonyi, Tasks Screening Committee  

By Patrick Ochoga

Some members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, under the umbrella of Concern APC Youth in Edo Central senatorial district of Edo state has called for a fair and just process in arriving at a consensus candidate that would represent the true spirit and ethos of the party.

They advised the leadership of the Party to save the party from further disintegration should it allow as a process to be skewed in favor of a particular aspirant as witnessed in the botched controversial primaries held penultimate week in Benin City.

The body said the challenge before the screening committee in the search for a consensus candidate that would wrestle for the APC ticket against incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki must put into cognizance integrity, antecedence and public service of all the aspirants seeking the Party’s ticket.

In a press released and made available to newsmen after it meeting held in Irrua, Esan Central local government area of the state also appealed to the leadership of the party to present Eng. Chris Ogiemwonyi as the consensus candidate.

The group hinged their support for Ogiemwony to his sterling qualitites and accomplishment in public sector adding that such is an asset to anyone seeking to occupy the number one seat of power in the state.

The released which was jointly signed by Comrade Itua Otoide and John Isesele, insisted that for any candidate to defeat the incumbent such candidate must be a sellable, accessible, prudent and a loyal party faithful with impeccable character.

“As a concern member of the APC, we are compelled to speak out at this point of deciding who emerged as our candidate. Among all the aspirants, Ogiemwonyi is the only aspirant that can represent all the interest in the party”.

“His emergence will put an end to the infighting and horse trading in the camp of Oshiomhole’s and his loyalists. We also strongly believe that it is time for the party to begin to reward loyal and committed members of the party. This will go a long way to foster unity and strengthen the APC in the state.”