EFCC Hands Over Diezani ’s Forfeited Mansion To LASG For Isolation Centre

BY ISMAILA OGUNTADE, Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday, handed over a property forfeited by former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke to the Lagos State government for use as an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients.

According to a statement issued by the agency, the property consisting six flats of three bedrooms and a boys’ quarter was forfeited by Mrs Allison-Madueke following order of Lagos State Federal High in 2017.

In a short ceremony to handover the property, the Lagos Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mohammed Rabo said that the gesture was part of the Commission’s social responsibility efforts towards the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

“In addition to our mandate to fight economic and financial crimes, the Commission is committed and ready to render essential services that may be required of it in the fight against COVID-19.

“Therefore, Lagos State should not hesitate to call on the Commission anytime the need for such essential service arises,” he said.

A statement by the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked the anti-graft agency for the gesture, noting that it was a welcome collaboration between the federal and the state government.

While assuring the commission that the property would be put to good use, the governor thanked the EFCC for paying attention to the efforts of the state government at containing COVID 19, adding that “part of the challenges we have been facing is getting isolation centres for COVID-19 patients.”