FG, States, LGAs Share N606.196bn For April 2020

BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

The Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) yesterday at its meeting via virtual conferencing, chaired by the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, shared a total sum of N606.196bn to the three tiers of government as revenue for the month of April 2020.

From this amount, inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT), Exchange Gain, Solid Mineral Revenue, Excess Bank Charges and Excess Oil Revenue, the Federal Government received N169.831 billon, the States received N86.140 billion, Local Government councils got N66.411 billion, while the oil producing states received N32.895 billion as derivation (13% Mineral Revenue).

However, cost of collection/FIRS Refund/ Allocation to North East Development Commission and Transfer to Excess Oil Revenue was N15.134 billion.

In a communique issued by FAAC at the end of the meeting indicated that the Gross Revenue available from the VAT for April 2020 was N94.495 billion as against the N120.268 billion distributed in the preceding month of March 2020, resulting in a decrease of N25.772 billion.

The distribution is as follows; Federal Government got N13.182 billion, the states received N43.941 billion, local government councils got N30.758 billon.