‘My New Songs Will Bring Positive Change’

By Anthony Ada Abraham

Award winning gospel artiste, Keneth Okezie Samuel popularly known as KennySam, has revealed that his forthcoming songs would be focused more on inspiring Nigerians with a make a change of mind set.

He made this known while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Abuja about the songs he’s currently working on which he said would blow the minds of those who love good music.

He added that the songs showed how he felt about God and the happenings around the environment today, praying and hoping that leaders would do the needful to make a positive change in the society.

KennySam who hails from Abia State grew up in Kaduna/Abuja. The practising electrical engineer has been into music professionally for over 11 years and dropped a soul lifting song titled “Samania” in 2013. The video was shot in South Africa gaining rave reviews from top On Air personalities (OAPs), radio Djs and churches.

Another breakthrough was the recording of ‘IGWE’ produced by Gospel On Da Beats. The video was shot in Lagos by Ajayi Film and attracted awards in Abuja, Lagos and South Africa.

Due to the acceptance of the song “IGWE”, it was rated the Best Gospel Video in Nigeria then.

KennySam has empowered over 100 widows with cash gift to start up small businesses, donated sets of generators to barbing saloons and gave grants to young business men in the FCT.

According to him, his biggest challenge is praying for the strength and ability to reach out to more people, as he’s currently working on re-branding his image with the work he’s putting out this year.

Speaking further, he said: “I am different because of the infusion of the three major Nigerian languages in my worship and praise songs and that gives me an edge.

“I enjoy when I write my thoughts and tell stories with them and I’m able to transform these ideas and inspiration into songs that would impact generations and generations to come. This happens just by looking at the four lovely angels God has blessed me with, my wife and kids.

“In the creative industry there is no cost pinned to fame, there is no cost to how creative you can go, the cost we put on it is what we say it will be, in our country today the creative industry has its challenges when it comes to financing, grants, loans. I know there are agencies when moneys are on ground for funding of ideas, projects etc. But access to those funding becomes a big problem, I have seen talents go to waste, I have seen creativity of the highest order left because of no way to fund their projects. My advice is to those who spend time to create, there is joy when you do the things you love to do, keep doing it and improve on it following the trend, one day you will break into the market with acceptance from the world.”