OPM Foundation, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere: Father of the Fatherless

Some months ago, Port Harcourt the Rivers state capital witnessed something bizzare which shocked most of the residents of the garden city and beyond.

This story has also gone viral sending shock waves across most of the people that heard or watched the video clip of the story.

Two sisters were kept in their parents house one for 18 years and the other for 10 years. They were not allowed to come out of the house and were only attended to by their mother who incidentally was a graduate and their father who was a preacher that preached to passengers in the bus and market places.

To cut the story short, the man and his wife embarked on a 21 day fasting to seek the face of the Lord but in the course of the fast, their father died. The girl who probably may not have witnessed such thing, asked the mum what was happening. She told her that he has travelled and will join them soon.

Sometime later, the mother also gave up the ghost living their perplexed kids in a most traumatic state. Neighbours who became inquisitive as to the whereabouts of the clergy man and his wife resorted to breaking into the house and discovered that two young girls have been living in the house for years unknowing to them.

They reported the issue to the police who gave them the go ahead to bury the dead while they invited Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere who is the Founder and General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries OPM to cater for the children who ostensibly has no known relatives.

The founder of the Omega Power Ministries OPM which is a church that is very much keen on catering for the interests of the people rather than mere prophesying the word of God, has since taken in these kids providing for them for the first time in their lives things which they hitherto has not benefitted from. Today, these kids are well fed, have phones of their own and handsets as well as scholarship to study within the country and even abroad.

As much as this looks like a change of fortune for these kids, the pain is still there but the sweetness of being in the hallow of the hand of a clergy man who Go has provided to cater for deprived children in the country not minding their faith or religious creed seems soothing enough for these kids and has obliterated the horror they passed through all these years.

This story is just a tip of the iceberg of what Apostle Chibuzor is being used by God to do for youths, women and children in Nigeria. He has become the father of the fatherless in the country and a source of joy to many families.

Sometime early this year, an issue of unlawful killing of one Chima a mechanic by men of the Nigerian Police Force came up and this same man of God took up the responsibility of taking over the welfare of the late Chima’s kids offering them scholarship even to university level.

The Nigerian Police has also invited this same man to take over the catering of some women and children that were rescued from an alleged child manufacturing syndicate in Port Harcourt.

All these are things which this man of God has been doing to provide succor to people who would have been swallowed by the wickedness of this world. As at the time of filing this article, he is known to be catering for the welfare of more than 80 children in his house. Giving them food, clothes and education to the highest level.

I watched with tears in my eyes an emotional display between a repentant sex worker and her child who was on his way to Turkey for tertiary education courtesy of the General Overseer of the OPM. Time and space will not be enough for me to continue reeling out what this man is doing to better the society- reducing the burden which the government would have been bearing on their shoulder and making our society a safer and better place.

My problem is and I keep asking him how he has been doing this without pressure especially at this period of COVID 19 but it seems this is one thing he loves doing. I therefore want to use this medium to encourage him to continue what he is doing while calling out Nigerians and good spirited individuals world wide to support the efforts of this great man of God.

He is a real epitome of Christianity and come to think of it, he does what he is doing without any tribal or religious sentiments unlike some persons who confess Christ. These children are not his own, they do not belong to his tribe or religion but he just sees them as human beings hence people should not look at sentiments in deciding to support his efforts either through tithes, offerings or donations.

I have supported his nomination as the United Nations man of the year and I believe that when the time comes, the global body will look at the merit of what he is doing to give him the recognition he truly deserves even as I believe he is content with knowing that God has been faithful to him and providing the resources which he is using to execute the humanity based projects he has been doing.

For some who may be reading this for the first time, it is imperative to note that the OPM Foundation runs 14 free schools in the country, a specialist hospital, free estates, free feeding programme, free skill acquisition training programme as well as many more noble projects which has tu rned the lives of many households for the better.