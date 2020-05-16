Police Arrest 4 Suspects For Killing Teenager

BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command Saturday said they have arrested four people for allegedly killing a 16 year old house girl in Bariga area of the state.

The police they were arrested when the operatives in Bariga Police Station received the information that one Shade Moke, 41 years old conspired with three others on February 29, 2020 and killed one Halimat Sodiq, 16 years old over an allegation of stealing.

It was gathered that, the victim was a house help to Shade Moke and she was alleged of stealing N2000 from her employer which she denied.

The employer was said to have invited the remaining three suspects who tortured the girl to death and buried her secretly at Atan cemetery Lagos, so as to conceal the murder.

Meanwhile, the suspects were however, arrested but they denied the allegations but admitted slapping the girl for denying that she stole the money.

They claimed that the girl went into convulsion after drinking water before they took her to three different hospitals where she eventually died.

The police said she confirmed that the girl was buried by her parents not the suspects, adding that the parents were also contacted for their statements.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

The police assured that the suspects will soon be charged to Court.