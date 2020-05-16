Police Smash Child Trafficking Syndicate Operated By Female Pastor

By Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo

Operatives of Anti-Child Theft Unit in Akwa Ibom State Police Command have smashed a child trafficking syndicate operated by a 27-year-old female pastor and two other women.

The accused, Pastor Ndukeabasi Isaac Bassey, General Overseer of Alpha Ministry along Akpabong junction, Mbierebe Obio in Ibesikpo-Asutan local government area was consequently arrested for deviating from her priestly call to engage in the illicit business.

A press release signed by CSP N-Nudam K. Frederick, the Akwa Ibom PPRO confirmed that Mercy Bokime, an auxiliary nurse as well as a 26-year-old woman whose name was given as, Theresa Anthony Aaron, of Nna Umiang, Mbierebe Obio in Ibesikpo-Asutan were also arrested.

The suspects, according to the release, committed the crime under the pretext of running a church and offering medical services to people, allegedly conspired among themselves and sold a baby of Obedience Kokoete Philip of Nna Umiang, Mbierebe delivered on November 10, 2019.

The suspects who sold the baby at N300,000 have admitted to having shared the proceeds of the illicit business along Stadium Road in Uyo local government area, the release stated.

It stated that they would be charged to court after the completion of an investigation into the case.