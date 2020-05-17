Boko Haram Terrorists In Disarray At Sambisa Forest –Military

Boko Haram Terrorists are now in disarray at Sambisa Forest following bombardment by the Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole, the Military said yesterday. Also scores of the Boko Haram Terrorists were destroyed yesterday and their facilities destroyed in massive airstrike at Alafa Yagayaga in Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the operation was executed on 15th May, 2020 following credible intelligence reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which showed that the terrorists had upscaled their activities in the settlement by importing additional fighters and increasing their logistics stocks preparatory to attacks on troops’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements. He said the ATF dispatched an enhanced force package of attack aircraft and a surveillance platform to engage the location.

“Overhead, the target area, significant activity of the terrorists was observed in different parts of the settlement. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets took turns in attacking the target area, neutralizing many BHTs as well as destroying their logistics facilities and other structures in successive passes, thereby further degrading their will to fight,” he said.

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain the offensive against the enemies. “We shall not relent until peace and normalcy are restored not only in the North East but also in every other troubled region of our beloved country,” he said.