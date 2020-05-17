Coalitions Hail Sokoto State Govt Efforts In Curtailing COVID-19

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups in the North West has commended the Sokoto State Government under the stewardship of governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for its strident efforts aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The coalitions equally lauded the assiduity of the State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19, chaired by the state’s commissioner of Health, Dr Mohammed Iname for its innovative, proactive and humane approaches in actualizing its mandate.

A statement signed by the national coordinator of the coalition, Comrade Yusuf Shehu, said the state’s efforts at combating COVID-19 saw the prompt activation of the Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital to a testing centre and the special training of 279 staff, in addition to about 3000 volunteers, who offer support to victims.

With the global economy currently in recession, and pundits saying economic depression is imminent, the challenge of containing COVID-19 cannot be left at the doorsteps of government alone, Shehu therefore, appealled to all privileged citizens of Sokoto state at home and abroad, to come to the aid of the state government through their generous financial and logistic support.

Shehu said as at 12 May, 2020, the state government had successfully treated and discharged 22 COVID-19 patients.

The statement reads in part: “The State Task Force Committee, headed by the young, dynamic activist cum medical doctor, Dr. Inane, efforts has been recognized in view of the unique demography of Sokoto State.

Accordingly, he said the state government, through the taskforce, is continuously distributing relief items such as food stuff, facial masks, sanitizers and medicals to the very nooks and crannies of the state, adding that their performance is commendable.

“This is in addition to regular communication and enlightenment programmes via the mass media, social media and word-of-mouth.

“This is also the time for the rich in the society to spare a thought for the poor, especially in this Holy Month of Ramadan.”

He also appealed to the federal government to complement the good efforts of the Sokoto State Government in regards to fight against COVID-19.

“The state currently needs more isolation centres, as the two centres at Amanya Infectious Hospital and the NYSC Orientation Camp at Wamakko, are far overstretched,” he added.