COVID-19: Over 15,000 Persons Benefits from APC Palliative in Adamawa

By Hussaini Hammangabdo

No fewer than 15,000 households, have so far benefited from the massive distribution of palliatives by the All Progressive Congress (APC) party in Adamawa state.

The party Secretary, Hon. Wafarniyi Theman, during distribution exercise in fufore, Girei and Yola-North, said the exercise covered the 226 words of the state.

The former lawmaker, pointed out that the essence of the one week outreach across the 21 LGAs and ward levels, has been achieved, as indigents persons have received support from the party arguing that, COVID-19, is not a respecter of persons, religion or political affiliation.

He urged the wealth to individuals, who have reserves of food stuff, government and donor agencies, to come to the aid of the needy and the indigents adding, that, means of livelihood of many, have been largely affected by the pandemic.

The APC Scribe, who traced the source of the palliative from Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Chairman and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, noted that the effect of the pandemic haven been drastically cushioned by the intervention.

“I believe even people at loggerhead before, have joined hands together to overcome COVID-19 pandemic.”

He added that, it is naturally expected that, APC in Adamawa state, should give support to Mr President, Chairman PTF COVID-19 and other party stakeholders involved in the fight against the virus.

“If the SGF is given a task at the national level, we as a party ought to support him at state level, and that does not mean that, we would not support others in the party.

“We also supported Adamawa state government, which is not an APC government in the fight against COVID-19 being, which is the common meeting point, for all of us irrespective of political party”. Theman added.

The party developed policy framework, prioritizing peculiar situation towards supporting the vulnerable before COVID-19 and vowed to implement it to the later.

“There is life after COVID-19 and it attendant lockdown effect, the party would ensure sustainability of the gesture”. Theman emphasized.

James Beka, and Abubakar Audu APC Chairman Fofure and Girei LGAs, thanked the party for identify with their supporters during lockdown.

The party distributed cash, rice noodles and PPE, while lauding the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.