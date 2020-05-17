Katsina Residents Barricade Highway, Protest Insecurity

Several residents of Yangayya community in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State have took to the highway to protest against incessant attacks perpetrated by armed bandits in the community.

According to them the blocked and protest followed an attack which led to many lost of lives and property, many injured and women raped.

They said, the bandits first attacked their community last Wednesday after iftar (break of fast) when the largely Muslim residents were about to go for their night (Isha) prayer in the mosque. They invaded the community, reportedly using over 70 motorcycles, looted shops and catered away with valuables.

The hoodlums equally returned on Saturday around 8 a.m. During which they attack, raped and physically assaulted many innocent women, with some of them later hospitalised.

A resident who doesn’t want name mentioned on print revealed that following the Saturday attack, the residents trooped to the main road in protest, blocking motorists, targeting and molesting government officials who use luxury cars. The residents also used derogatory language against Governor Aminu Masari and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are under siege with repeated attacks. It appears to us that the police DPO in Jibia has done his best. He is overwhelmed because other community in Jibia such as Gangara, Tankuri, Bugaje, Zandam, Mazanya, Jar kuka, Kanwa, Kange, Falale, Gakurdi and Nasarawa are also under repeated armed bandits’ attacks.

“We are appealing to the higher authorities to come to our rescue before they wipe us away. This is because when you are robbed of your valuables and left with nothing, it is equivalent to death,” one of the protesters said.

The state police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, is yet to respond to incident or comment on the development.

Katsina state is one of the states in the North-west that have suffered from repeated attacks by armed bandits on communities, despite Government effort to hurt the crime which proof abortive. The community would cheerish to see how FG to Interven into the situation and end it once and for all.