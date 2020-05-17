People Take Advantage Of My Kindness – Yung6ix Ex-Managet Laments

Life for Idise Anthony popularly known as Therealtfame from Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area – Delta State has been full of ups and downs.

According to TherealTfame who was the former manager and sponsor of Nigerian Rapper, Yung6ix he is worried over how people pay him back whenever he extends his kind heart to them.

Expressing his challenges, he said, “God you see my heart. All I’ve got is pure love and Kindness. Sometimes when I help people they pay me back with evil! Don’t let it be my downfall! Guide and Protect me and my friends and family. I also advice all to be good and kind despite all the challenges that might come your way, “.

It would be recalled that Therealtfame had in 2019 has series of backlash with his then Artiste, Yung6ix for not yielding positive results despite all the money he spent on him.

Therealtfame had his primary education at All Saints Primary School and St. Michaels College, before heading to Lefke University in Northern Cyprus where he obtained a Masters of Arts degree in Human Resources.

He is also a Licensed Football Agent, a Sports and Events Management and the formal manager to a Nigeria popular musician Yung6ix.