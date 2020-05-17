Reps Member Faults Parliamentary Form Of Governance In Osun LGs

The member of the House of Representatives representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Honourable Oluwole Oke, has criticized what he terms parliamentary system of governance being practiced in the local governments across Osun State.

The federal lawmaker who made this remark yesterday disclosed that the current system of government at the local government council level in the state is an aberration which should be dispensed with without further delay.

Oke, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, added that parliamentary system of government under the country’s presidential system of government is a misnomer.

He said, “Osun State is a common patrimony of both the living and the next generations. This is the reason why it’s important for us not to create an avenue for the future generations of the indigenes of our dear state to issue us a query we won’t be able to answer with the deserved patriotism.

“The system is an affront to the Federal Government. There should be uniformity of purpose in the system of government.

“As it is the case in Osun State today, governance at the local government level is a bundle of confusion which is not doing the citizenry any good. If the Federal Government has favoured paliamentary system of government, such would have been the grundnorm of our constitution”, he stated.

Oke vowed that he would do everything legally possible to ensure that the local government administration in the state is not run outside the provision of the nation’s constitution.

The member of the National Assembly wondered why other states have not copied the practice in Osun State if the lopsided system of government is so popular and beneficial.

He further said that the continuous sustainability of the parliamentary system of government at the local government level is chaotic and an express invitation to anarchy with subsequent arrest of development at the grassroots.

Oke enjoined the state House of Assembly in conjunction with the state Executive to ensure a speedy reverse of the obnoxious and anti-developmental system of government in order not to bungle the spread of dividends of democracy statewide.

He stated further that the position of the nation’s Constitution is clear on this issue as it is enshrined in Section 1(3) that: “If any other law is inconsistent with the provisions of this constitution, the constitution shall prevail and other law shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void”.